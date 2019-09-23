Aaron Molloy of the Penn State men’s soccer team has been nominated for the 2019 Senior CLASS Award in collegiate soccer.

Standing for “Celebrating Loyalty and Achievement for Staying in School,” the Senior CLASS Award recognizes the total student-athlete and urges student-athletes to make a positive impact on their communities.

To qualify for the award, an athlete must be an NCAA Division I senior and focus on four areas of excellence: community, classroom, character and competition.

There are 30 total nominees for the award in the men's soccer category and the last Penn State men’s soccer player to be nominated was Kyle MacDonald in 2015.

In the community, Molloy has volunteered at the local YMCA to support kids in their after-school activities and often signs autographs and takes pictures with fans after games.

Molloy was a member of the second-team All-Big Ten team and was also named to the United Soccer Coaches All-North Region Third Team during the 2018 season. He currently leads the Nittany Lions in goal-scoring with three on the season.

The winners of the award will be announced in December during the 2019 NCAA Men’s College Cup.