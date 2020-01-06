After three seasons with the Columbus Crew SC, Connor Maloney is on the move.

USL Championship team San Antonio FC announced the signing of the former three-time All-Big Ten player on Monday, Jan. 6, as the team looked to turn the corner with new manager Alen Marcina in charge.

"We are excited to add Connor Maloney to the SAFC Family,” Marcina told SAFC. “Connor exemplifies the intensity, tireless work ethic, and high character traits of our team culture and will serve as an essential contributor both on and off the field."

The wingback made 15 appearances in his time with the Crew as a third round pick in 2017, while also spending time as a loanee on the Pittsburgh Riverhounds.

“I am very excited to get started with San Antonio FC,” Maloney told SAFC. “I would like to thank the management and coaching staff for providing me an opportunity to contribute to much success in San Antonio.”

The former captain of the Nittany Lions scored 27 goals in his 75 appearances over four years at Happy Valley, where he also collected accolades like a unanimous All-Big Ten Freshman Team nomination and the 2014 Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year.