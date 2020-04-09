Despite an uncertain future for college athletics right now, the plan is to have fall sports go on as usual.

If and when that does happen, Penn State will be looking to improve on a successful 2019 campaign.

Led by head coach Jeff Cook, the Nittany Lions took a huge step last season, going from one of the perennial bottom tier teams in the Big Ten to a team competing for a conference championship and appearing in the NCAA tournament.

This success was mainly due to the combination of young and veteran talent that was spread throughout the Penn State starting lineup.

But despite that, the program will still be losing some key members who provided a lot of crucial contributions last year.

Former co-captain and first-team all conference midfielder Aaron Molloy graduated and moved on to the Portland Timbers of the MLS where he looks to bloom into a star at the next level.

Christian Sload will be another offensive weapon who will be missed as he was third on the team in both goals and points in 2019 while firing the notable overtime game-winner in the comeback win against Maryland last season.

In addition, the Nittany Lions will be without reliable defender Will Campbell, who was an anchor for the Penn State defense, last year that won a lot of tight games due to the excellent play of its veterans.

But despite those few losses, Cook brings back a myriad of critical players from last year’s group who will be ready to step up and take the team even further in the postseason.

Athletic freshman Kris Shakes shined between the pipes last season after he had battled with elder goaltender Josh Levine all season.

Shakes wound up being critical during the playoff run as he emerged as the No. 1 goaltender and will likely assume that role this season from the start.

Defensively, the Nittany Lions still have star center back Brandon Hackenberg, who has not only turned into one of the best defenders in the Big Ten but has become extremely valuable with his experience and vocal leadership within the team.

But what the key to this season may be, is the much anticipated sophomore year for Liam Butts, who quickly turned into a dynamic offensive player that can carry a program to new heights.

Butts led Penn State with nine goals in his freshman year and seemed to come up in the clutch time and time again.

If the Lawrenceville, Georgia native can take yet another leap forward then expect Penn State to take the next step this year as they plan on once again competing for titles in November.