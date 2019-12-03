After a successful 2019 campaign, Penn State midfielder and co-captain Aaron Molloy has been nominated for one of the NCAA’s most prestigious athletic awards.

Molloy is a semifinalist for the MAC Hermann award which is given to the most outstanding college soccer player every year.

The Dublin Ireland native is just one of 15 individuals that are up for the award that was won most recently by Indiana’s Andrew Gutman.

Molloy previously took home Big Ten Midfielder of the Year honors after posting 24 points this year on nine goals and six assists.

The veteran Nittany Lion led the team to its first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2014.

“He never stops,” coach Jeff Cook said of Molloy during the year. “The ground he covers is so impressive and we are just so proud of his performance this season.”