From the time he graduated high school, Dax Hoffman knew he was capable of competing at the Division I level.

The problem was, many others potentially questioned that ability.

"I still have emails saved from college coaches saying that I was too small to play at the next level or they didn’t see me playing at the Division I level," Hoffman said.

After visiting schools at the Division I, II and III level, Hoffman wasn’t pleased by any of his offers, and so he ultimately set his sights on walking on to Penn State’s varsity men’s soccer team.

The son of two Penn State alumni, Hoffman dreamt of a Penn State experience that included walking on Jeffrey Field representing the Blue and White, and in the end, he got his wish.

Upon his arrival in State College his freshman year, Hoffman made the club soccer team, where he trained for a year before starting his first walk-on period.

“I knew Penn State had a really good club team,” Hoffman said. “In my head I always knew I wanted to walk on so I could test myself and if I could play at the highest level. I just needed to push myself to get there.”

During his recruiting process in high school and the first two years of college on the club team, Hoffman kept in close contact with former Nittany Lion standout Owen Griffith.

Griffith, a three-year captain, garnered three All-Big Ten honors and led Penn State to consecutive Big Ten titles in 2012 and 2013, two NCAA tournament bids and one Sweet 16 appearance.

As the former director of operations for the club team, Griffith spent some time running practices for the club soccer team, which put him in close proximity to Hoffman.

Griffith could tell from the beginning that Hoffman was determined to accomplish his goal of making the varsity team.

“From the start I could tell that he was a really outgoing, nice kid with good energy,” Griffith told the Daily Collegian. “From a soccer perspective he was maybe just on the cusp of the level we were recruiting at the time. It was clear that over the course of two years he had zero intentions of letting go of that goal and playing with the varsity team.”

Coach Jeff Cook received word from Griffith of the standout from the club team and decided to give him a shot to walk on the team in 2018.

“[Griffith] had been made aware of Dax playing on the club team,” Cook said. “He would occasionally go over and work with the club team and he came back and said 'there’s this great player and he’s full of energy and I think he’d be worth a look.'”

Hoffman went through that first walk-on period, but fell just short of claiming a spot on the team.

“After that, I sort of had this ‘oh crap’ moment in my head,” Hoffman said. “I played all throughout the summer and fall season to prepare myself for this and it didn’t work.”

His hard work didn't go unnoticed and ultimately enabled Hoffman to receive another shot at fulfilling his goal the following year.

“We told him ‘look you’re close,'" Cook said. "You’re somebody that we think could add something to the squad, but we just don’t have room right now so come back next year and we’ll give you another good look."

So, Hoffman didn’t give in, took Cook up on his offer and gave it another shot.

“I went back to the drawing board and decided I’d give myself one more year just to double-down and take it a little more seriously,” Hoffman said. "Keeping those [emails] in the back of my head motivated me every step of the way, through the long summers where I might not have had a team, or the first time I got cut or the rough period when I first started trying out."

Hoffman played with the club team once again in the fall of 2019, where he kept in close contact with Griffith and the rest of the coaching staff.

The Nittany Lion alum noticed how Hoffman was far above all the other players when it came to motivation, work ethic and talent.

It was one thing for Griffith to praise Hoffman, but Hoffman still hadn’t made the team.

This time, though, it was different.

“Most kids come in assuming [playing club soccer] might be a transition opportunity to the varsity team,” Griffith said. “His improvement compared to the average first and second year club soccer player was exponentially greater, so by the end of two years, there was almost no question. Clearly he was consistently working hard on his body and soccer techniques.”

After his second walk-on period concluded at the end of the spring semester, Cook was happy to let Hoffman know the spot was finally his.

“It was really satisfying for me because you’re rewarding someone whose hard work and commitment had paid off, so that was a real highlight,” Cook said. “He was just so persistent and showed how much being a part of Nittany Lion athletics means to him.”

Now a bona fide member of the varsity team, Hoffman's not forgetting his roots.

He feels the club experience made him better on and off the field.

“Some of my absolute best friends that I met at Penn State have been through the club team,” Hoffman said. “I definitely think that if I didn’t try out, it would’ve been detrimental to my development and I definitely wouldn’t have been able to push myself as much as I did.”

The club soccer season consisted of four practices a week and a few games on the weekend, meaning a less strenuous schedule and consistent training for Hoffman during his first two years at Penn State.

“The club environment was great for what I wanted in my level of commitment. It was a good transition for me to keep playing soccer in college and still managing my course load,” Hoffman said.

During his walk-on periods, Hoffman was impressed with the level of talent next to him on the field, and he knew he had to perform just as well to stand out and earn his spot.

“The first two months were an adjustment period just getting used to the skill of the players, the level of fitness, the speed of play, the technical ability, the physical strength,” Hoffman said. "Once I hit my stride and got my place on the team, I started playing better and the coaches recognized that and decided to keep me. It’s been nothing but up from there.”

Gone was the low-key club soccer schedule and spare time to hang out and get work done whenever.

Hoffman knew he had to make changes to his way of life, from his diet, to his time management, to everything else that comes with being a Division I athlete.

Perhaps the biggest difference was the group of people surrounding Hoffman, as getting to know his teammates and coaches on and off the field became a priority.

“It’s always awkward at first because you’re the new guy in a team setting where everybody has been recruited and been part of the team for some time,” Hoffman said. “Getting to know those personalities, I couldn’t always speak what I felt because I wasn’t officially part of the team. I had to earn my spot to get that privilege.”

For Hoffman, his positive attitude was a constant throughout his Penn State soccer experience.

“The more positive I was, and the more outgoing, it was easier for them to be like ‘hey Dax let’s pick it up, I know you can do better than that,’” Hoffman said. “It’s only gotten better because the coaches, my teammates and I have a good trust in each other to have open and honest conversations."

Hoffman’s role on the varsity team isn't necessarily to score in every contest, but his performance is seemingly always effective — and his efforts don't go unnoticed.

“The great thing about Dax is he’ll embrace his role no matter what it is,” Cook said. “He’s just so reliable that if you ask him to play a certain role or perform a certain task, you know he’s going to give it everything he’s got. He’s absolutely trustworthy, reliable and he’s talented too.”

As a result of Hoffman's versatility and adaptability, he earned 16 appearances and six starts in his rookie season, collecting two assists.

But his main goals are always team oriented, as he's grateful for the chance he has, given that he came so close, but fell short before.

“I haven’t really had many individual goals because up until this point, the epitome of everything was just to be on the team. Anything other than that is just icing on the cake,” Hoffman said. “We can challenge for a Big Ten and even a national title. That’s what we have our sights set on.”

That humble attitude is what Cook thinks will make Hoffman a great leader for the upcoming season, which will be played in 2021.

“I hope that he gets the chance to finish his career in style,” Cook said. “He’s a key member of our team and a great leader. He’s someone who I think really deserves to go out on a high note and contribute to our team's and our program's success.”

Through it all — the tryouts, getting cut, being so close to his goal — Hoffman never lost sight of his goal.

Hoffman always knew he'd eventually make the Division I team and continues to prove his doubters wrong.

“Going through those experiences made me the player that I am,” Hoffman said. “I always believed that as long as I believed in myself, I didn't care what any of those coaches said or thought. I got to where I wanted to be.”