Bob Warming admitted he failed at developing players at the end of his tenure at Penn State.

Despite having appeared in four NCAA Tournaments and two Big Ten championships with a two-time Big Ten coach of the year at the helm, the men’s program wasn’t what it once was by the time Warming left.

“We didn’t do a good enough job in developing the players and I take full responsibility for that,” Warming said. “We didn’t get enough players in because we were in a recruiting cycle where we had huge classes and then we didn’t other years.”

Men’s soccer in the Big Ten, specifically tournament championships, has been dominated by Indiana, who has 14 trophies. Penn State, Ohio State, Maryland and Michigan State are the closest competitors with three.

However, those championships came in the years before Jeff Cook took control of the program in 2018, as Warming has two titles to his name.

In regard to his early success, Warming believes it is determined by the same terms across all sports.

“It was the players and chemistry,” Warming said. “We had really good players, really good chemistry and we avoided a lot of injuries. In a sport where you get 9.9 scholarships, less than 10 scholarships for 27 guys, there are some players who can probably get injured and there’s players who are similar to them. There are some players though who if they get injured, you really don’t have a replacement.”

Warming, the current head coach at Nebraska-Omaha, coached at Penn State from 2010-2017. In the Nittany Lions four NCAA tournament appearances, they never surpassed the third round.

However, the program dropped off in 2015, winning only seven games that year, and slowly declined before winning only five games in his final season.

In Warming’s case, it was having to come to terms with unfortunate circumstances.

“When we didn’t do well, injuries like Pierre Reedy, that was a tough one,” Warming said. “He and Austin Maloney were super talented. You start looking at the best players and it’s tough in that league, which is certainly one of the best in the country.”

Players such as Aaron Molloy and Brandon Hackenberg have been around long enough to experience both Warming and coach Jeff Cook.

In Molloy’s opinion, they’re both elite coaches.

“I think both coaches are absolutely fantastic and Bob Warming did a fantastic job in his reign here,” Molloy said.

Hackenberg spoke similarly, saying that he has nothing but respect for both Warming and Cook.

“I have formed great relationships with both of them,” Hackenberg said, “and the success this year is about the team being together and willing to work for each other.”

When Cook took over the program, he recognized Warming’s impact on Happy Valley.

“Bob’s been first class in terms of his support for me and the program,” Cook said before the 2018 season. “Obviously he, more than anyone else would’ve liked the last few years to be a bit different because he did achieve a lot of success here at Penn State and throughout his career. I have nothing but respect for Bob and what he’s achieved.”

Erica Dambach, the coach for the Penn State women’s soccer team, has previous connections from when the two were the respective coaches of the men’s and women’s programs at Dartmouth.

“Jeff and I have a wonderful working relationship dating back to our time at Dartmouth together,” Dambach said. “We collaborate on ideas, share some different ideas, talk about the challenges that we both face, help each other with solutions and in our time at Penn State, our staffs have come together.”

Despite the previous connections between the two, Dambach stated that Cook’s resume spoke for itself when the men’s position opened up at Penn State.

“When Warming left Penn State and the athletic department was looking at different candidates, Jeff Cook was a name that came up,” Dambach said. “Whether or not I supported him really didn’t matter. I think they recognized how important his collegiate experience was during his time at Dartmouth and the experience with his dealings in the professional game in terms of experience, knowledge and recruiting.”

In Cook’s first season, the Nittany Lions finished 6-9-2, but had the chance to gain a point or more in a majority of their losses.

Six of the nine losses were by a single goal, four of which the result was 1-0. Penn State was sound defensively but couldn’t piece it together in the attacking third, a contrast from this season.

Heading into this season with a primarily young roster and top-10 recruiting class, it was uncertain whether to expect improvement or a set-back.

It was an improvement, as Cook flipped the program and turned back the clock to Penn State’s days in the beginning of the decade.

Although it was upset in the second round of the NCAA Tournament, Cook led Penn State to its first top-16 seed since 2010, a winning record for the first time since 2014 and had a chance to clinch an in-season Big Ten title right up to the last game of the season.

Dambach stated that with the success of the men’s program, it helps her program too.

“I was thrilled for the success of the men’s program this year,” Dambach said. “I think the stronger their program is, the stronger it makes our program. The players feed off of each other’s energy, our staffs are able to collaborate and talk about the NCAA tournament with different strategies.”

Dambach also credits the vast history of the men’s program that supports Cook, too.

“With 100 years of history, they’ve got so much support behind them,” Dambach said. “Jeff has done a good job not only on the field with the current team, but with the alumni as well. There’s a lot of excitement around the Penn State men’s program, along with the women’s program and I feel that excitement all around us.”

With season having wrapped up and as Molloy departs Penn State, he believes Cook is starting to catch an eye around the country.

“Coach Cook is starting his way to becoming one of the best NCAA coaches and has helped put Penn State back on the map,” Molloy said. “We’ll continue to do so in the future too.”