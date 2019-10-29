In a pivotal conference matchup in the final days of the regular season, No. 16 Penn State (9-2-3) held off the defending national champion No. 17 Maryland (9-4-2) on Tuesday night.

The Nittany Lions dug themselves a hole early before battling back to force overtime. Then, in the waning moments, Penn State hit the game-winning goal to seal its 3-2 victory over its conference foe.

The Terrapins wasted little time in getting on the board early.

In the tenth minute of the match, senior Eli Crognale netted Maryland’s first tally on the scoresheet of the night off an assist from freshman Malcolm Johnston. The former floated a shot over the shoulder of freshman goaltender Kris Shakes and into the top right corner of the net to put the Terrapins up 1-0.

Soon after, the visiting team found the back of the net a second time as Maryland sophomore Justin Gielen’s shot ricocheted off defender Brandon Hackenberg and into the net. Shakes had already dove towards the far post and was unable to change direction and make a save on the deflection.

The two squads traded shots throughout a competitive first half before Hackenberg redeemed himself by putting the Nittany Lions on the board with a goal of his own.

The redshirt junior leaped above two Terrapin defenders to win a header off a beautiful assist from senior midfielder Aaron Molloy to cut the Nittany Lions’ deficit down to one in the 33rd minute.

Early in the second half, fans erupted with cheers as freshman midfielder Kyle May scored the equalizer in the 56th minute.

After a series of shots and subsequent rebounds on the Terrapins’ end of the field, May sent a rocket of a shot into the bottom right corner of the net, beating Terrapins goaltender Niklas Neumann and tying the match at 2-2.

The energy at Jeffrey Field continued to build as both squads headed into a ten-minute overtime period that was back and forth and tested both teams.

As time ticked down in overtime, a senior rose up on senior day. Christian Sload buried the game-winner off of a bicycle attempt by his teammate Molloy, sealing Penn State’s big win.

Here are three takeaways from the match:

First win against a ranked team

Penn State got some welcome news Tuesday afternoon when the Nittany Lions moved up three spots to No. 16 in the United Soccer Coaches Poll.

Given the team’s impressive performance over the latter half of the season and now appearing in the ranking for the second-straight week, it may come as a surprise that this senior night victory was its first win against a nationally ranked team.

Seeing as many of their wins have come against relatively under-achieving opponents, the fact that the Nittany Lions were able to best the defending national champions in a high-stakes interconference match such as this should clear much of the doubt regarding the team’s competence against talented squads.

Sload leads biggest comeback of the year

Penn State also demonstrated its ability to overcome early adversity and come up clutch when it matters in crucial matches in what was the Nittany Lions' biggest comeback of the season.

In a fitting way to go out, senior forward Christian Sload fired the game-winning goal off the crossbar and past the goal line in the final minute of the first overtime period, pushing his squad past the Terrapins to win the match 3-2.

Sload’s goal, arguably the biggest of the season and of his career, snapped a nearly month long streak without a point for the senior forward who started off the season recording a point in all but one of Penn State's first six games.

Shakes regains composure after a concerning start

The dominant performance of freshman goaltender Kris Shakes showed yet again why he's split time nearly evenly with junior Josh Levine.

Shakes allowed two goals in the first thirteen minutes of the game, but displayed the poise of a veteran when he made several huge saves to give his team the chance to overcome a 2-0 deficit.

Shakes’ ability to backstop his squad to a victory over the defending national champions in overtime and in a high-stakes situation should give the team confidence in the young goaltender heading into the postseason.