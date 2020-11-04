Nearly 20 years ago this week, Penn State men’s soccer established one of the longest winning streaks in program history at seven-straight games.

The team took down then-No. 19 Hartwick in its final regular-season game of the year with a 3-0 victory on Nov. 4, 2005.

Goalie Taylor Conrad played all 22 games for the Nittany Lions that season, and it was his seventh shut out of the season.

Along with the stellar play from the team’s goalie, the three scores allowed for Penn State to take a comfortable lead and victory over its opponent.

To start off the scoring barrage, midfielder Jeff Chambers stole the ball from a Hartwick defender and found the top corner of the net, opening up the scoring for Penn State.

Just before the end of the first period, Simon Omekanda added to the lead with a shot from over 40 yards out, chipping the ball over the keeper’s head.

To cap off the third and final goal of the game, Conrad booted a goal kick up the field allowing Omekanda to receive a pass from Jason Yeisley and scored his second goal of the game.

This was Conrad’s first point of the season, which capped off his shutout and stellar performance.

This victory helped the Nittany Lions climb up the ranks in seeding for the playoffs.

The team’s combined 13-8-2 record allowed it to garner the No. 1 seed in that year’s playoff run.

The record was put together by a strong 7-4-1 showing at home while Penn State managed to stay just above .500 with a 4-3-1 record playing on the road.

Conrad put together another three shutouts against Michigan State, Indiana and Seton Hall that season.

A loss to Creighton in the third round of the NCAA Championship was the final breath of life Penn State took that season before heading home for the year.

This ended the team’s eventual 10-game winning streak going back to the regular season, which became the team’s longest streak since 1992.

