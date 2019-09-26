Penn State is off to one of its best starts in recent history, which includes receiving 41 votes in the latest poll for the first time since September 2016.

With its recent winning ways, one would expect to see a consistent lineup.

However, that’s not the case at the goalkeeper position as coach Jeff Cook has split the time with Kris Shakes and Josh Levine.

Levine was the first choice goalie last season and headed into the season with the assumed role once again with freshmen Owen Elliot and Shakes as the other two choices.

Levine faced one of the best teams in the country in Penn State’s 5-0 loss to Stanford, which left a lot of question marks about the young side.

Shakes was given the nod for the following game away at Stony Brook, in which the Nittany Lions bounced back in a 4-1 win. Shakes made five saves in his collegiate debut, which sparked the conversation of who should start in goal for the Nittany Lions.

Levine and Shakes both have three starts on the season, but there’s one statistic that separates the two — goals allowed.

In Shakes’ three starts, he’s allowed only one goal and posted back-to-back shutouts after his debut against Stony Brook.To go along with that, Shakes has 12 saves on the year and boasts a .923 save percentage.

While two of Shakes’ starts are against lower competition teams such as Stetson and Stony Brook, he had a huge impact in the shutout at home against Villanova with multiple big saves against a Wildcats side that started its season 4-0 with four shutouts.

In Levine’s case, he’s faced the tougher competition in his three starts. Levine has allowed 8 goals in total against Stanford, at UCF and most recently at Ohio State, but has shown strides and confidence with big saves against the Knights and Buckeyes.

Levine has made 17 saves on the season, but his save percentage is .680, heavily weighted by the five allowed goals against Stanford.

Another factor to look at is how the team performs when either Shakes or Levine is in net.

Shakes has the advantage in that regard as well.

Penn State is 3-0-0 when Shakes is in net compared to Levine’s record of 1-1-1, but the strength of the opponents weighs heavily on the records.

Take away the game against Stanford, and Levine has allowed three goals and made 11 saves in his last two games, both of which were on the road. UCF is one of the best possession sides in the country to go along with a top striker in Cal Jennings, and Ohio State came into the matchup on Saturday riding a five-game win streak.

Without the big saves Levine had, Penn State is most likely not in position to be able to force overtime and get the winner.

While this is not a knock on either Shakes or Levine, it’s important to look at the stats within context to truly evaluate the meaning behind the save percentages, records, shutouts, etc.

Fans may think there is a battle between the two, but coach Jeff Cook strongly believes in all three of his guys on any given night, as Cook mentioned leading up to the Villanova matchup.

“We have three really talented goalkeepers,” Cook said. “Right now, Josh and Kris are working well together. Traditionally in soccer, you name a number one and move forward… but I think we have two assets in our team, two guys that can handle Division 1 games very well. I think our fans and team can expect to see both of them play throughout the rest of the season.”