Men’s Soccer, James Madison University, Jeff Cook
Buy Now

Head Coach Jeff Cook smiles before Penn State’s match against James Madison University on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019 at Jeffrey Field.

 Noah Riffe

Penn State's strong season has it in good shape come tournament time.

In the reveal of the NCAA Division I men's soccer committee's top 16, the Nittany Lions earned the No. 11 spot.

Penn State was joined by a few familiar opponents in No. 6 UCF, No. 9 Stanford, No. 10 Indiana and No. 14 Maryland. The Nittany Lions went a combined 1-2-1 against these teams.

Penn State is 10-2-3 thus far this season. It will play its final regular season game on Sunday, Nov. 3 at Rutgers.

The selection committee will reveal the entire 48-team bracket in two weeks' time.

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags