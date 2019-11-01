Penn State's strong season has it in good shape come tournament time.

In the reveal of the NCAA Division I men's soccer committee's top 16, the Nittany Lions earned the No. 11 spot.

Penn State was joined by a few familiar opponents in No. 6 UCF, No. 9 Stanford, No. 10 Indiana and No. 14 Maryland. The Nittany Lions went a combined 1-2-1 against these teams.

Penn State is 10-2-3 thus far this season. It will play its final regular season game on Sunday, Nov. 3 at Rutgers.

The selection committee will reveal the entire 48-team bracket in two weeks' time.