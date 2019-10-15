Penn State was unfazed by a strong non-conference team in Pitt for its whiteout on Tuesday night at Jeffrey Field.

It was ultimately a game that proved more beneficial for the Nittany Lions and their RPI standings than for Pitt and its continued upset streak as Penn State prevailed with a 3-1 win.

The Nittany Lions entered the match ranked 10th in the Ranking Power Index (RPI) while Pitt was coming off of an upset win over No. 22 Virginia Tech.

The first half was a midfield battle. The Panthers controlled possession and mounted most of the attack registering nine shots, forcing five saves from goalkeeper Kris Shakes.

Despite Pitt’s strong start, Penn State’s Callum Pritchatt drew a penalty kick in the 36th minute which led to the first goal of the match from Aaron Molloy.

Entering the second half, the Nittany Lions notched two more goals from Liam Butts and Jalen Watson. Butts’ goal, assisted by Molloy, came in the 47th minute and shortly after, Jalen Watson tallied his first of the season.

The Nittany Lions fell back into a defensive shell to try and protect their lead, only to concede in the 85th minute, though Pitt's goal was ultimately too little and too late as Penn State held on for the win.

The win is also Penn State's seventh of the season and surpasses last year's total of six in what was coach Jeff Cook's first season at the helm.

Here are the three takeaways from the match:

Kris Shakes impressive in first start since September

The freshman goalkeeper proved steady during a heavily offensive game. Shakes fought off all five of the Panther’s first-half shots on target and continued his performance with five more saves in the second half.

Shakes has performed well in his starts, recording two shutouts and only allowing one goal.

Although he has not been a starter for most of the games, Shakes has filled in well and been up to the task when called upon.

The freshman has proven that he is a legitimate candidate for the starting job and will look to continue his success as the season goes on.

Freshmen continue to perform

With goals from freshman forward Butts and freshman defender Watson, Penn State continues to flaunt its young talent.

Butts has been a goal-scoring machine scoring four goals in his last four games and earning Big Ten Player of the Week honors for his performance against Northwestern. This was the first offensive weekly award for Penn State since 2017.

Additionally, Watson scored his first of the season, scoring the third goal of the match and contributing to the strong defensive effort of the Nittany Lions.

Team defense holds strong

The return of Brandon Hackenberg after his one-match suspension aided Penn State to another solid defensive performance.

The Nittany Lions faced 18 shots from Pitt’s strong offense. The combination of a great performance from Shakes in goal and the return of senior center back Hackenberg matched the offensive power of the Panthers.

Penn State will need to continue its strong defensive play as it heads toward Big Ten Tournament play.