It is in Penn State’s DNA to be aggressive and in attack mode at all times, especially for a team that scored just over a goal per game last season.

It’s a mentality that has worked all season for the No. 19 Nittany Lions and is a large part of why they’ve been so successful, sitting at 8-3-2 on the season.

With one of the top attacks in the Big Ten featuring Christian Sload and Liam Butts, coach Jeff Cook has used this offensive firepower to his advantage all season long.

He’s done this by throwing multiple game plans and formations at Penn State’s opponents, which includes the outside defense pushing up into the play frequently.

Often times it will be the fullbacks, such as Jalen Watson and Alex Stevenson, who help in the attacking end of the pitch, two guys who have a lot of versatility and can be an offensive asset when needed.

“The advantage is getting forward and helping contribute on the attacking side,” Watson said, “If it works it can be really effective for us.”

As good as this has been all year for Penn State, it needs to be cautious against some of the elite teams they may face in the postseason.

The Nittany Lions saw the negative effects that come with the defense pushing up as they paid the price early against James Madison on Tuesday because of this tactic.

As Penn State tried to get on the board early on, the defense crept into the attacking end, looking for any chance it could off a rebound or square pass from inside the box.

But when left back Jalen Watson was caught off guard after the ball entered the middle of the field and the Dukes had numbers going the other way, it was too late to get back into position.

James Madison capitalized off of the mistake and ultimately took the 1-0 lead because of the offensively minded Nittany Lions.

“There is always trade-offs in any system you play,” Cook said “We knew that the threat was there and we didn’t defend it well and it caused us to fall behind in a key game.”

Although the offense seems to be clicking, against the elite teams like Stanford and Indiana the Nittany Lions will have to eliminate those miscues and cannot let other teams take advantage of defensive lapses.

Getting away with one goal early on against JMU is one thing, but once the regular season winds down and Penn State finds itself in a single elimination playoff game with NCAA tournament implication on the line, they simply have to be smarter.