Penn State’s ability to replicate success hinges on the man in net.

The Nittany Lions are coming off one of their best seasons in recent years, notching a 12-4-3 record in 2019.

The blue and white finished No. 2 in the Big Ten, going 6-1-1 in conference play. The squad carried this momentum all the way to the Big Ten Tournament semifinals when coach Jeff Cook’s team lost 1-0 to Michigan.

Last season’s triumphs could be attributed to a multitude of factors. Perhaps the most important one is that Penn State’s stringent defense was anchored by a pair of strong goalkeepers.

Here’s a look at how the Nittany Lions’ goalie spot will look this season.

Kris Shakes, sophomore

Shakes had a stellar freshman campaign in his shared time in goal with redshirt junior Josh Levine, who will be playing for the Fordham Rams this year as a graduate transfer.

Penn State went 9-0-1 in games that Shakes started in goal, compared to 3-3-3 in games started by Levine.

In the nine games started by Levine, he accumulated 39 saves while allowing 17 goals. Five of these goals came in a tough loss against top-ranked Stanford.

Shakes also boasted an impressive .851 save percentage while allowing seven goals in 10 games. He allowed just 0.69 goals per game during the 2019 campaign.

Shakes has adopted the team jersey No. 1 for this season, which was worn by Levine last year. In soccer history, this number is typically worn by the team's starting goalkeeper.

Alex Morgret, junior

Morgret, who transferred from St. Francis (Pa.), is among a number of newcomers to Happy Valley.

He appeared in 13 games in 2018 for the Red Flash. In those 13 games, St. Francis went 7-3-3 and Morgret allowed 14 goals.

Morgret faced a diminished role in 2019, appearing in only three games while allowing 4 goals.

Penn State will look for Morgret to serve as a backup to Shakes this season.

Owen Elliott, redshirt freshman

A returner from last year’s team, Elliott is coming off his redshirt season.

Although he’s one of the least experienced netminders on the roster, he will still compete for game time and continue to improve his skills in net.

Elliott has four years of eligibility remaining with the redshirt, including this season.

David Adelsberg, freshman

Adelsberg will be another new addition to this Penn State goalkeeper group.

Coming out of Newport Beach, California, Adelsberg played four years with Pateadores Academy in the U.S. Soccer Development Academy. He also played two seasons with the Slammers Football Club, where he was named a captain in 2015.

Albeit youthful, this is a skilled goalkeeper group for Penn State. Even with three of the four keepers being underclassmen, both Shakes and Morgret have starting experience under their belts.

A strong defense, led by recently drafted and returning redshirt senior Brandon Hackenberg, could make life for the Penn State goalkeepers easier this spring.

The Nittany Lions will rely on a strong last line of defense in the upcoming campaign.

