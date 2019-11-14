Jeff Cook arrived at Penn State a season ago with one goal in mind — restoring Penn State men’s soccer to its former spot in the upper echelon of college soccer programs.

Things got off to an average start for Cook, who finished last season with a record of 6-9-2.

And while it’s been nearly 15 years since Penn State has brought home a Big Ten Tournament championship, it would've been easy to dismiss Penn State's odds at bringing home a title coming into the season.

Now, though, just a year later, the trajectory of the program has changed drastically as the team is looking to make its first Big Ten title game since 2011.

Penn State is in the discussion as one of the top teams in the country, currently sitting with a 12-2-3 record and ranked No. 12 in the country, in just the second season under Cook.

“I think we’ve had a great season so far this year, but I’m not ready to say that we’re the best,” Cook said. “We’re trying to get better every single week and be one of the premier Division I men’s soccer programs in the country. There’s no timeline that’s going to guarantee you get there, you just have to show up every day and bring your best.”

Part of the success is looking at the grand scheme of things, not create success for just one season. It's a lesson Cook has learned in nearly three decades of coaching.

“We focus with all our preparations on trying to plan for the long term and that’s a credit to the staff that we have around us,” Cook said. “I feel that there’s a good freshness in our group, we have a couple minor injuries here and there, but nothing significant and I think that’s a credit to the way the guys have prepared themselves.”

This mindset has been instilled long before the season started and Penn State’s success.

“It’s been something that we’ve talked a lot about, when do you try to peak, but you can never control that,” Cook said. “In the beginning of play you want to do well, that’s natural, but I this has been on our mind since last year. That’s something that I’ve always believed in, not just planning for this week but have an idea of where you want this thing to go.”

When the Nittany Lions have had a player go down with an injury or for other reasons, they’ve maintained their next-man-up mentality and filled the role.

It’s a rare occasion that Cook fields the same starting 11 in back-to-back games. That may come off as uncertainty in who to start, but in reality it shows the amount of depth and trust he has in every player on his roster.

With those options off the bench, it’s difficult for opposing teams to deal with in the later stages of the game.

In just Cook’s second season at the reigns, Penn State doubled its win total from last season. With his side’s eminence this season, Cook has been able to put it all into perspective.

“As I look around the national media in all sports, there’s been a lot of coaching changes in Division-I football and I think from my perspective as a coaching professional, I think it’s fair to say that developing programs and teams takes time,” Cook said. “We benefit here from great support from the administration, across athletics and the university in general. That’s what contributes to building a program and it just takes a little bit of time.”

Before Cook’s stop at Penn State, he had a respective amount of victorious season at other universities, such as Dartmouth and Cincinnati.

In Cook’s time at Darmouth, the Big Green won five Ivy League championships and appeared in the NCAA tournament seven times. Two of those NCAA appearances reached the Sweet Sixteen.

At Cincinnati he led the Bearcats to its first NCAA tournament appearance in school history. During that season, Cincinnati took down No.1 SMU during the regular season, as well.

If there’s one prevalent characteristic from those teams to this year’s Penn State team, it’s being persistently hungry.

“That’s one of the biggest things that I’ve been impressed with with this team that’s similar to some of the other successful teams I’ve been around at other stops in my career,” Cook said. “It’s the hunger of it’s a new week, let’s try to get better, let’s see how far we can take this and that’s the excitement. We hope to compete for championships every year but it’s that continual thirst to improve and be at our best.”

While Cook has been around teams with success, Penn State’s Will Campbell brings the experience from a player’s standpoint

Campbell, a graduate transfer from North Carolina, has seen what it takes to compete at the collegiate’s highest level,

“All the teams that I’ve been on, I’ve been to the Final Four twice, and both of those teams in the way they approach training and do things off the field is very similar to us,” Campbell. “You can see there’s this extra grit and determination that some teams don’t have. I think we have that work ethic like all good teams have.”

As Penn State is poised for a deep postseason run, its values and prior experience will be vital.

Although the Nittany Lions have played in 17 games already, the most important ones stand in front of them.

“I think we’re in good form right now,” Cook said. “The team is still hungry, playing with aggression and confidence and that’s what you want. Hopefully we’ve done some smart things to put them in that position, going into some key games here.”