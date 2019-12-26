A collectively successful season for Penn State has led to a couple of players getting national recognition.

TopDrawerSoccer released its Best XI teams on Monday, with senior midfielder Aaron Molloy and freshman forward Liam Butts being recognized by the media outlet.

Molloy was placed on the First Team Best XI, while Butts was placed on the Second Team Freshman Best XI.

Molloy finished the 2019 season with nine goals and six assists for the Nittany Lions, and totaled 14 goals in his career at Penn State.

Butts started in 16 games for coach Jeff Cook, finishing the 2019 season with nine goals and one assist. He scored multiple goals in two games (Michigan St. and Northwestern).

The individual honors further exemplify Penn State’s success this season, as the team was listed in the final rankings (No. 18) for the first time since 2013.