Penn State soccer shocked the world last year and put together one of the better seasons in the Big Ten.

The Nittany Lions compiled an overall record of 12-4-3 and a conference record of 6-1-1 last season, en route to a Big Ten tournament semifinal appearance. The 12 wins were a stark improvement on a 6-9-2 record in coach Jeff Cook's first season.

Last year's Penn State squad boasted its best record since 2014, and the Nittany Lions earned an NCAA tournament bid and first round bye.

A big part of this success can be credited to an inexperienced, yet talented forward who Penn State may have to turn to as a go-to player once again this season.

As a freshman, Liam Butts had nine goals, tied for the most on the team, and five game-winning goals, which was tied for the most in the conference.

If the Nittany Lions want to repeat their great season, Butts will need to have just as solid a 2020 season as he did a 2019 one — if not better.

His 19 points on the season were good for third in the conference, earning him not only a Big Ten All-Freshman team nod, but also a first team All-Big Ten honor.

Cook will also look to returning redshirt sophomore Josh Dabora, who appeared in 15 contests last season and put six shots on goal.

Despite Butts and Dabora being underclassmen, they have the talent to make a big impact and be key contributors to the Nittany Lions this season in search of continuing last season's success.

An important aspect for the Blue and White will be to lean on its youthfulness coupled with its newcomers this year at the forward position.

Penn State lost two seniors in Christian Sload and Kyle Perno, but added a freshman in Jace Orvos and a transfer from Old Dominion in Daniel Bloyou.

Orvos was a solid goal scorer in his time before Penn State, scoring 14 goals in the 2018-19 season with the Players Development Academy in New Jersey.

Bloyou played in 32 games with the Monarchs and put 21 shots on goal throughout his two years with the Old Dominion. Bloyou also knows Cook from the duo's days at the Philadelphia Union Academy.

The potential contribution Orvos and Bloyou can bring to Penn State this season will allow for Cook to rotate the talent at the forward position and form a strong offensive unit up front.

Ultimately, Butts can’t hold down the forward position by himself, but he should have some help this season with a nice mix of experience and newcomers.

