Before his second season at Penn State even started, coach Jeff Cook knew he needed to be patient, especially with 13 newcomers out of 25 total players this season.

As a result, Penn State had many questions coming from all parts of the field coming into the 2019 season.

But once again Cook knew he'd need to be to see how things would unfold early in the season, wait them out and see how that would translate to later success.

"I hope I've become more patient and understanding," Cook said prior to the season. "I believe that our players only have the desire to get better and improve in player development and improving their impact to the team over the course of a season and ultimately over the course of someone's career."

Early on it seemed that the Nittany Lion defense was vulnerable and that patience might be tested, as they allowed eight goals in their first three games including a 5-0 loss in the season opener against Stanford.

But ever since Penn State allowed a late goal in the first half versus UCF, the defensive group has seemingly cleaned things up.

The Nittany Lions have now gone five straight halves without letting up a goal and that's largely because the defensive group has tightened up its passes and limited mistakes.

“It takes time for things to come together,” Cook said after his team dealt Villanova its first loss of the season on Friday by downing the Wildcats 1-0. “Trying to stay consistent and defend as a team is such a good step forward for us.”

The defense starts with the goaltending, which since the UCF game, has held up nicely for Penn State and led to a bit of a battle.

Cook has split the time so far between freshman Kris Shakes and junior Josh Levine, and he intends to continue this trend.

However, Shakes put up another standout performance against Villanova on Friday night, making impressive saves en route to his second straight shutout.

Shakes, a Sunrise, Florida, native looked like he controlled the game as he made some key saves in order to keep his team in the lead and commanded the defense on free kicks as well as set pieces.

It may be tough for Cook not to go with Shakes moving forward though, as he has looked calm and collected over his last three starts and has made some phenomenal game-preserving saves.

“Every game I think I’m getting better and better,” Shakes said. "And to have guys communicating with me makes me more comfortable every game.”

The defensive communication is another thing that has stood out over the past few games as the Nittany Lions look like they have come a long way since their 5-0 defeat in the opener.

Cook added that in college soccer you do have a rather quick preseason and “without trying to make excuses, we have a lot of new players."

Now, have the opponents they’ve played been as talented as the top-five Stanford team that blew them out of the water?

No.

But the mechanics are there, and there are definitely a bunch of positive takeaways from the last three games.

Tying a quality No. 15 ranked UCF team on the road was definitely a big accomplishment.

Add shutting down a Villanova squad who received top 25 votes is another big step for Penn State as it prepares to enter Big Ten play against Ohio State next Friday in Columbus.

The defensive corps led by redshirt junior Brandon Hackenberg and freshman Jalen Watson needed to step up for the Nittany Lions this season in order for them to have a chance at competing.

Both have done that and they will likely only get better as they continue to progress as a team and get more experience together.

“We have been working really hard as a team,” Watson said. “Obviously the first game of the season didn’t go as planned but we’ve worked really hard to clean it up.”