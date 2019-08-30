At a packed Jeffrey Field, Stanford proved exactly why it started the season ranked inside the top-5.

Stanford took an early lead in the 10th minute off a header from a cross down the right side.

Minutes later, the Cardinal capitalized on a penalty kick off a handball inside the box and took a 2-0 lead into the half.

Stanford went on to add three goals in the second half to defeat Penn State 5-0.

Despite the loss, Penn State had some strong attacks in the first half, but, similar to last season, struggled to find the back of the net in key situations and showed its youth at times.

Here are three takeaways from Penn State’s first game of the 2019 campaign.

Liam Butts had strong hold up play in collegiate debut

Liam Butts, true freshman, earned the nod to fill the role up top for Penn State against a strong Stanford defense and created havoc at times.

From the start, Butt was energetic and his hold up play provided some early confidence for the freshman, as the big stage never seemed to affect him.

In what was a tiring night for Penn State as a whole, Butts provided that spark and to have some positive takeaways from a deflating scoreline.

Defense struggled with crosses, particularly from set pieces

With over 13 new faces for Penn State this year, it takes time to build chemistry on the field. Against a pressuring attack from Stanford, the Cardinal used the attacking wings to their advantage to spread the Penn State defense.

The two goals the Nittany Lions allowed in the first half were a result of strong attacking play from Stanford, as the back line struggled with tracking the plethora of crosses from the Cardinal offense.

The same story continued in the second half, with poor defensive clearances which resulted in constant pressure on the back line — a goalkeeper’s worst nightmare.

Penn State’s midfield struggled to create chance

Stanford played a high pressure defensive approach from the start, in which the midfield struggled to breathe in a crowded midfield.

Callum Pritchatt sent in some dangerous free kicks, but the Penn State attackers struggled to make anything out of its minimal opportunities.

Molloy struggled to make the strong impact he usually does, but found himself surrounded by red shirts with every touch he took, which heavily hampered Penn State’s ability to create chances consistently.