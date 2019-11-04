Coming off a record-setting season under second-year coach Jeff Cook, Penn State will enter Big Ten postseason play as the No. 2 seed for the first time since 2009.

Jeffrey Field will be the host of the quarterfinal matchup between the Nittany Lions and the Badgers and kickoff will be on Sunday, Nov. 10 at 1 p.m.

Wisconsin has a 1-4-3 record in the conference while Penn State boasts a 6-1-1 split. Th only meeting between the two sides this season saw Penn State fend off Wisconsin 2-1 on the road.

Penn State has never lost a game against Wisconsin in the tournament, being 5-0-0 all time.

The Lions will be coming off a seven-match undefeated streak and two overtime wins against No. 17 Maryland and Rutgers.