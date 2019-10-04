With an unbeaten streak at seven games, and all the momentum it could ask for, Penn State will have another shot at taking down a top-10 team on Sunday.

The Nittany Lions will welcome No. 8 ranked Indiana to Jeffrey Field this weekend with plenty on the line.

First, Penn State will look to put on a much better performance against a top ranked team than it did in August as the Nittany Lions were completely outmatched by then No. 5 ranked Stanford.

They were blanked 5-0 in the season opener and it looked as if this season would once again be filled with defeat.

But since that match, Penn State is a changed team that has found its identity in both the offensive and defensive ends.

Since that day, the Nittany Lions have yet to lose a game, going undefeated in September and gaining some national recognition for the first time in the last few years.

A win or even a draw against the Hoosiers would almost guarantee that Penn State finds its way into the top 25 after receiving votes for two straight weeks.

But for Indiana on Sunday, coach Jeff Cook doesn’t see it as a redemption game.

Rather he believes that this is just another game in what is the gauntlet of the Big Ten.

“We are just trying to compete in what I believe is the best conference in college soccer,” Cook said. “I don’t think I need to explain the tradition [Indiana] has achieved over many years but we are just playing the game on Sunday, we aren’t playing their past national championship teams.”

Cook backed that statement up, sternly saying that, “We are just focused on Penn State.”

Focusing on Penn State, the play of goalies, specifically Josh Levine, has been tremendous as of late.

Coming off of two shutouts and a Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week award, the redshirt junior has dominated the Big Ten and has made it hard for Jeff Cook to stick with his goalie rotation.

“It’s been so important,” Cook said. “Josh has really been coming up big time and time again”

Along with Levine, the defense has stepped up its game tremendously, improving its possession game and sharpness of play since the beginning of the season.

A combination of the defense with the newfound explosiveness of the offense has allowed this team to take off to new heights and led them to an impressive 5-1-2 record.

But the Nittany Lions will really find out how good they are this weekend, as they look to claim the top spot in the Big Ten standings from the talented Hoosiers and leap into the top 25 for the first time since the 2015 season.