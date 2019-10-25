Going into its final nonconference game of the season, Penn State looked to beat another team like itself who has seen some unexpected success in 2019.

The Nittany Lions were able to knock off a solid Appalachian State team 4-0 thanks to a very balanced effort from Jeff Cook’s group

Penn State looked to be the alpha male right away as it dominated possession throughout the early stages of the match.

While the Nittany Lions did not fill up the scoreboard in the first half, they ultimately routed the Mountaineers in the frame, outshooting them 9-1.

But in the 33rd minute, freshman goal scorer Liam Butts made his mark with a one-time strike to give Penn State the 1-0 lead, which it took into the half.

Once the second half began, the story would again be the dominance of the Nittany Lions.

The team added three more goals in the frame including Josh Dabora’s first of the year, a highlight-reel strike from co-captain Aaron Molloy, and a last-minute tally from Daniel Gonzalez.

Molloy stays hot

Senior midfielder Aaron Molloy continues to work his magic for Penn State this season as he put up another superb performance against App State.

After missing his first penalty kick of the year earlier in the contest, the Ireland native was determined to make up for his mistake and he did just that in the 67th minute.

Molloy shot an absolute rocket off into the top left corner of the attacking goal and stretched the lead to two for the Nittany Lions

The veteran leader is now tied for the Big Ten lead in goals with eight on the season as he is looking like a potential conference player of the year candidate in the process.

Shutout for Shakes

Freshman goalkeeper Kris Shakes got the start tonight for Penn State and he did not disappoint.

Although Shakes only saw three shots come his way he looked solid in the minimal action he saw and was a great last line of defense when needed.

This was the third shutout of the year for the young keeper as he continues to serve as a strong option along with junior Josh Levine.

It should be interesting to see whether Jeff Cook remains with the hot hand in Shakes or goes back to Levine for the last two Big Ten matches of the season.

The goal scoring of Liam Butts

Once again, Penn State forward Liam Butts found the back of the net at a big moment.

The Nittany Lions dominance early on went unrewarded until the 33rd minute when Liam Butts came off the bench.

The breakout freshman scored his seventh goal of the season just as he got into the game and gave Penn State the only cushion it would need.

Butts’ ability to score has been huge for the team’s offense this season and will continue to be a key factor once the Nittany Lions head to the postseason.