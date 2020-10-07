There was a time when Penn State's presence in the NCAA Tournament was seemingly a given.

The program captured back-to-back titles in 1954 and 1955, and Penn State continued its reputation as a powerhouse program well into the following decades, making the NCAA Tournament in all but one year from 1970-89.

The Nittany Lions' best finish at the tournament during that nearly two-decade-long stretch came in 1979, when then-coach Walt Bahr's squad finished third in the country.

But before that happened, Penn State picked up two important and close victories against in-state rivals Lafayette and Bucknell.

In what was described as a rainy night at Jeffrey Field, the Nittany Lions defeated the Leopards 3-2, featuring two goals off the foot of Jim Stamatis and another from Dan Carter.

Stamatis tallied the game’s first goal off an assist from Duncan MacEwan in the fourth minute and capped Penn State’s scoring on a penalty kick strike in the 71st minute.

Sandwiched between Carter’s goal in the 14th minute and Stamatis’ second of the night were two goals by Lafayette’s Tim Lampkin and Gene Malmquist, both of which were scored with less than 20 minutes on the clock.

MORE SOCCER COVERAGE

In its second contest of the week, Penn State defeated Bucknell on the road in come-from-behind fashion by a score of 2-1.

The match featured a reportedly stalwart Bison defense, which held strong for the first half as the Nittany Lions didn’t break into the scoring column until late in the game.

At the time, Bahr even told the Collegian that he didn't think his squad would find the back of the net.

Nigel Munyati scored Penn State’s first goal off an assist from Stamatis, and MacEwan tallied the game-winner.

Under the direction of Bahr, the Nittany Lions turned in a stellar 18-4-1 record in 1979.

Stamatis also went on to win the MAC Hermann Trophy, awarded annually to the top collegiate soccer player. To date, he's the only Nittany Lion to win the award.

The Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, native tallied 16 goals and 12 assists his senior year in 1979, recording 44 points in just 23 games.

These two historical victories played an important role in the postseason honors Bahr and Stamatis went on to achieve.

Stamatis graduated in 1979 and ranks third all-time in program history in both goals and assists, while Bahr continued to lead the Nittany Lions until 1987 and is the second-winningest coach in program history.