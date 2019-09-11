Penn State had a successful Florida road trip this weekend, tying a talented and nationally-ranked UCF team and dominating Stetson on Sunday.

Leading the charge for the Nittany Lions was senior forward Christian Sload, who tallied a goal and an assist in the two matches. For his performances this past weekend, Sload is the Daily Collegian's Athlete of the Week.

On Friday night, in a game which Penn State had some trouble controlling possession in its attacking end, Sload scored a miraculous rocket of a goal in the 58th minute for the Nittany Lions.

Striking the ball from well outside the box, the Reading, Pennsylvania, native found the back of the net and tied the match at two.

The highlight reel goal would end up being the final one scored in the match and the Nittany Lions would leave Orlando with a draw against the No. 15 team in the country.

Then on Sunday, Penn State traveled an hour north to take on Stetson.

The team took care of business and defeated the Hatters 2-0 and Sload was once again right in the offensive mix.

He assisted on what would end up becoming the game winning goal in just the third minute of action, as he helped set up Daniel Gonzalez for his first tally of the year.

Sload is coming off a 2018 season in which he only had four total points (1G and 3A) but if this weekend is any indication of what is to come, he could be one of those who step up in the absence of Jeremy Rafanello and Ethan Beckford.

If Sload and the rest of the Nittany Lions want to keep winning, it is essential to keep getting extended offensive zone time and to maintain possession throughout the match.

Penn State will now be back home this week as it takes on Villanova on Friday at Jeffrey Field.