Penn State’s early-season magic carried over into Big Ten play on Friday night.

The Nittany Lions earned a huge overtime win in Columbus as the team beat Ohio State 2-1.

Throughout the match, Penn State found itself on its heels, but the defense did not fold and goalie Josh Levine stood tall as well.

After exchanging goals midway through the second half, the teams found themselves knotted at one and overtime would have to decide this one.

With only six minutes gone in the first overtime period, the Nittany Lions were able to end it as Seth Kuhn found freshman Liam Butts in the box.

Butts' first career goal comes in overtime of the Big Ten opener and takes Penn State’s win streak to three.

Here are a few key points from tonight’s match.

Penn State played a very defensive style

Very similar to what happened in the UCF game, the Nittany Lions sat back in their own end for the majority of the match and let Ohio State force its way into making mistakes.

This allowed the Buckeyes to generate chances in their attacking end but Penn State’s defense held long enough for the offense to come through.

This “bend don’t break” style of play has been a common theme throughout the first part of this season but its sustainability is definitely a question.

The goalie competition continues

Penn State’s Josh Levine looked great on Saturday night as he made some critical saves throughout the match and took charge of the defense throughout

Kris Shakes has also been very solid as of late, so even though Jeff Cook continues to say that there is no goalie competition, the two keepers continue to go back and forth.

Expect to see this rotation continue as the season goes on as both goaltenders have earned their time so far.

The Nittany Lions know how to compete

After six games of the 2019 season, Penn State has shown its willingness to compete and win with some of the best teams in the country.

The Nittany Lions have been outmatched in many games like tonight but the group has come together and found ways to put themselves in a position to win.

This will have to continue if Penn State plans on competing in a difficult Big Ten conference which had three teams (No. 4 Indiana, No. 24 Rutgers and No. 25 Maryland) ranked inside the top-25 this week and saw Ohio State receive votes.