Penn State is in dire need of replacements on its offense — and fast.

The Nittany Lions’ two veteran forwards from the 2019 season — Christian Sload and Kyle Perno — graduated last spring and left voids for the blue and white’s attack.

Sload totaled eight goals and nine assists in his career and had four game-winning goals. In 2019, the Reading, Pennsylvania, native put five shots in the back of the net and assisted on five more scores.

Meanwhile, Perno appeared in seven games for Penn State in 2019.

The Nittany Lions will lean on a cast of new forwards to shine in the spring 2021 season and replace both Sloan and Perno on the field.

Coach Jeff Cook recruited one freshman forward in Jace Orvos for the spring 2021 season.

Orvos played 11 seasons with Players Development Academy and in the 2018-19 season, he helped lead his team to the national quarterfinals.

During his 2018-19 season, Orvos put 14 goals in the back of the net and had 11 assists.

Orvos was a distinguished player for his PDA team, and the Nittany Lions are curious to see what he can bring at the collegiate level.

Sophomore Liam Butts was a standout player during his freshman campaign last season. He earned a multitude of awards, including first-team All-Big Ten honoree, Big Ten All-Freshman Team and Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week in mid-October.

Butts started in 16 games as a freshman and played in every game of the season. He also had a conference-best five game-winning goals.

The Lawrenceville, Georgia, native was ranked No. 12 by TopDrawerSoccer for the outlet’s top-15 freshmen list last season.

Butts’ development between his freshman and sophomore season will be worth monitoring as he looks to build on an impressive first year with the program.

Josh Dabora is a redshirt sophomore who appeared in 15 games last season for Penn State. On Nov. 10, he scored a critical goal in a Big Ten Tournament quarterfinal game against Wisconsin, leading the Nittany Lions to a 3-0 victory.

Junior Daniel Bloyou used to play under Cook prior to becoming a Nittany Lion and spent five seasons with Philadelphia Union Academy. In addition, he played with the Reading United program during the summer of 2019.

Bloyou is a transfer from Old Dominion, and during his time as a Monarch, he appeared in 32 games. This will be his first season with the blue and white after playing two seasons at Old Dominion.

Penn State is ready to see what this transfer will bring to the field for his first season as a Nittany Lion.

