After a successful Florida road trip last weekend, Penn State is back at Jeffrey Field on Friday to face in-state foe Villanova.

The Nittany Lions come into this one looking to build off their momentum from a couple of solid performances last week and have an opportunity to take down an unbeaten team.

Christian Sload led the way last weekend, scoring a game-tying goal against No. 15 ranked UCF and chipping in with an assist against Stetson.

Sload has had a successful start to the 2019 campaign, but, for the senior forward, personal achievements don’t mean as much.

“I just want the team to win,” Sload said. “I just want to build on the team’s success.”

Penn State should have an interesting challenge ahead of it Friday as Villanova comes in undefeated, having just received its first top 25 votes of the season after a 1-0 win versus Fordham on Tuesday.

The Wildcats have yet to concede a goal on the season as well, as they have outscored their first four opponents 8-0.

Granted the strength of its nonconference schedule hasn’t been near the difficulty of Penn State’s, Villanova will be hungry to prove that it is a legitimate group and taking down a Big Ten team on the road would be a great accomplishment for the team.

“They’re a difficult opponent,” Penn State coach Jeff Cook said. “One of the main things we have to do is to try and control the game better when we have the ball.”

Controlling the game is certainly something Penn State would like to improve upon.

In their matchup last Friday against UCF, the Nittany Lions struggled to maintain possession at times which led to chances for the Knights off turnovers

But if they can improve upon that aspect of the game, they compete with this Villanova team.

It will also be intriguing to see which goalkeeper gets the start for the Nittany Lions, Kris Shakes or Josh Levine.

Cook made it clear that he would not name a permanent keeper as of now, and may not end up going with a number one anytime soon.

“Josh and Kris are working really well together,'' Cook said, “and as we look at it right now we have two assets on our team [and we] can expect to see them the rest of the season.”