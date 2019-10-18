At Penn State, the standard is set high for any coach.

Running a clean and organized program in their sport is imperative in order to maintain the respect and admiration amongst the players, coaching staff and Nittany Lion faithful.

And Jeff Cook in just his second year as the Penn State coach has the team in perhaps the best shape this decade and has his players competing for wins day in and day out.

Currently sitting in second place in the Big Ten with a 7-2-2 record and a chance to make some postseason noise, Cook has ensured that his players remain humble and hungry as the playoff push is about to get underway.

The Nittany Lions have just five remaining regular season games, four of which are Big Ten matchups, but Penn State will likely embark on a journey which could lead it to the NCAA tournament; somewhere the team hasn’t been since the 2014 campaign.

But as of now, Cook feels as if nothing has been accomplished yet.

Being a part of one of the Big Ten’s most prestigious athletic universities, winning regular season matches is important, but being successful in the postseason is what defines careers.

“I haven’t done anything at Penn State,” Cook said. “What we have done now is just given our self the opportunity but nothing is established yet.”

He went on to joke that if you walk out of his office at Rec Hall, there are a myriad of trophies and banners showing all the great accomplishments that the programs such as football, volleyball and wrestling.

But for his program, the story is yet to be written but he is surely looking to make the first mark in his short yet eventful tenure as the Nittany Lion head coach.

In order for this to come to fruition though, having the players on board and buying into what Penn State does is essential whether they are veterans or underclassmen.

“He is always reminding us of how good we are,” co-captain Aaron Molloy said. “Coach really believes in us as people and as players and it’s just great to have the coach’s confidence.”

Cook and the Nittany Lions quest for postseason success will have to start with these last five regular season matchups, starting with Wisconsin on the road this weekend.

“We just have to take it game by game and half by half, we can’t be worried about the Big Ten tournament,” senior forward Christian Sload said. “Having him say that he trusts us is great and we go out there and do it for each other and do it for him.”