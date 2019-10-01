Penn State went into Tuesday night’s game in need of a dominant performance over a weaker Big Ten opponent.

The Nittany Lions got just what they needed when they soundly defeated Michigan State 3-0 in a solid outing from start to finish.

In the first half, freshman Liam Butts got the scoring started with a beautiful left-footed strike in the box.

Once Penn State took the one-goal lead, the team began to show its dominance.

The Nittany Lions took control of the possession and essentially took the Spartans out of the game, not allowing a single shot on net in the first half.

Butts along with Andrew Privett added insurance goals in the second half to put this one away, allowing Penn State to coast to its fifth win of the year.

Liam Butts filled in nicely for Christian Sload

Going into Tuesday’s match in East Lansing, coach Jeff Cook and the rest of the Nittany Lions knew that they would be without their best forward of 2019, Christian Sload.

Sload, the senior veteran, had to sit out Tuesday evening as he was suspended for an apparent red card after hitting a Michigan player during Friday night’s 0-0 draw at Jeffrey Field.

But the next man up mentality worked for Penn State as Liam Butts took over the main forward position and did not disappoint.

Butts scored the game winning tally in this match and was in the mix on plenty of additional attacking opportunities including his second goal and the team’s third of the match

Control of the possession battle

Penn State tried to improve upon the possession battle against the Spartans, after struggling to maintain it against Michigan last Friday.

The team accomplished this from the opening tap as the Nittany Lions put together great passing sequences and found the open men down the field time and time again.

This ended up frustrating Michigan State especially in the midfield, leading to turnovers and transitional opportunities toward the attacking end.

Josh Levine looked sharp once again

After winning Big Ten Defensive player of the week early in the day, goalie Josh Levine put on yet another impressive showing.

Levine gets his second shutout in a row and has looked absolutely dominant in his time between the posts.

The junior goaltender has started the first three conference games and has given up just one goal in Big Ten play.

Jeff Cook will presumably go with the hot hand and could start Levine once again on Sunday as the Nittany Lions will welcome No. 8 Indiana to Happy Valley.