The men’s soccer team sheltered in place after spring break with many players thinking they would return to campus after just two or three weeks.

Now 10 months removed from their last game, the Nittany Lions will go at least another four months before returning to competition no sooner than Feb. 3 after the NCAA Division I council’s vote to approve moving fall sports to the spring.

Amid the pandemic, and with his team thrust into much different circumstances, second-year coach Jeff Cook stressed how it's important to keep the right perspective.

"To be honest, it's been a challenging time," Cook said. "We constantly remind our players how difficult this pandemic is and the priorities on health and safety, not just of our players, but on our community or society."

Cook talked about some of the difficulties of motivating his team throughout this long gap between games.

Cook stated the team held a meeting after practice to allow coaches and players to voice their thoughts and ask questions about the fall season.

“Essentially, some of the questions were like, ‘What do you guys want to get out of this?’” Cook said. “This is not an ideal situation. This is the opposite of what we would all want, but we have to find a way to get through it.”

The team is in the midst of its first week of an eight-week practice plan that runs through the end of November.

To combat the difficulties of practicing with no games in the calendar year, Cook said each week of practice will have a theme.

Additionally, there will be three days of intrasquad scrimmages right before Thanksgiving break.

Cook said while these changes were made to give players “something to work toward," he admitted watching other collegiate teams across the country play on TV has not been easy.

“I’ll be honest, there are times when you look at other conferences playing games, and maybe you feel a bit of jealousy,” Cook said. “I would love nothing more than to coach my team in a game, but I’m not so sure that’s realistic.”

With the Big Ten trying to get football off the ground by the weekend of Oct. 23, Cook said he understands it’s hard enough for a conference to bring one sport back, let alone all of the fall sports.

While Cook would love to see his team compete against the rest of the Big Ten, he said he fully supports waiting to play until the spring.

“We’re very pleased that the NCAA is going to host a championship in spring 2021,” Cook said. “We’re very pleased that the Big Ten will provide an opportunity, health conditions permitting, for us to have a season.”

While professional sports leagues like the NBA and NHL have successfully utilized “bubble” strategies, Cook said collegiate athletics cannot employ such a concept.

For sports like men’s soccer to compete, a quick-fix solution like a conference-wide bubble is not an option.

Instead, Cook said, the United States must take coronavirus precautions more seriously for men’s soccer to return.

“We need to do better if we’re going to even have a spring season,” Cook said. “It’s all well and good having a schedule, but unless we get this virus under control and people are safe and we reduce the rate of infections and the mortality rate and improve treatments and get a vaccine, we’re not playing anything safely.”

While Penn State and the rest of the Big Ten teams will wait their turn, other schools have raised the white flag and admitted defeat.

The University of Cincinnati, where Cook coached from 1996-2000, eliminated its men’s soccer program in April in a cost-cutting move.

Cook said this decision, which was the same cost effective choice made by other schools, made him feel “deeply disappointed.”

“These are unprecedented times,” Cook said. “When I see a program eliminated, I hope that they can be revived… With all this going on, I do try to be optimistic that there is a better future for college sports in general.”

Despite the challenging circumstances presented by the pandemic, Cook said he has appreciated how players, coaches and both conference and university personnel alike have done what they can to provide an avenue for returning to play.

“Everyone’s intentions are correct, and the work that’s been put in across our conference and specifically at our university has been incredible,” Cook said. “Everyone’s trying to do the right things."

