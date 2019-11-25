Prior to this season, coach Jeff Cook set out to raise the standard of the men’s soccer program at Penn State.

He knew when he took the job two years ago that there was a standard and a legacy to live up to, and he was determined to get there.

“You look around and our sports programs for women and for men, team sports and individual sports, in all different shapes, sizes and competitive arenas, Penn State succeeds at an elite level,” Cook said prior to the season. “I believe with every grain of my body that we can do the same thing in men's soccer.”

Penn State’s 2019 season ended in the second round of the NCAA Tournament, but the very fact that it was in that position shows how far the program has come over the past two years and shows how much closer Cook is to his ultimate goal.

“Although I’m absolutely distraught at the thought of the season being over, I’m also a very proud coach and really grateful for the work these guys put in all season long,” Cook said. “What I just said to the players in the team room is that I’m immensely proud of what they’ve accomplished in the 2019 season and I’m going to miss this team immensely, but what they’ve done as a group, to put Penn State back in the national picture, deserves a lot of credit.”

This year’s team finished with more wins than the 2017 and 2018 teams combined while proving to be one of the conference’s better sides.

While the Nittany Lions suffered a loss at the hands of the Friars on Sunday evening, the program won the season as a whole.

This team reached heights that a Penn State team hadn’t in years, and now the precedent is set for the young core of this team and the seasons to come.

“It was disappointing losing the game, especially at home in overtime, but taking a step back and being immensely proud of how far we’ve come from last year and we can only keep on from there,” senior captain Aaron Molloy said. “Every game is going to hurt for 12, 24 hours, you get on with it. It took us three to four years to get to this stage and to kind of set the standard for [the younger guys] for where they want to aim and even higher.”

After the loss, the Nittany Lions' group of upperclassmen for the Nittany Lions demonstrated an incredible amount of selflessness. Many in the last years of their eligibility, conventional wisdom is they would be solely focused on winning championships and that a loss like this would crush their spirits.

But they really get it.

They understand that this program is a work in progress that is beginning to find success in Big Ten soccer once again, and that their work now lays a foundation that lasts long beyond their time in college.

“I think we could talk tactics for hours but the big thing to take away is experience, the NCAA Tournament hasn’t been something that Penn State’s been in in a while,” junior goalkeeper Josh Levine said. “We’ve got a lot of young guys on the team, a lot are freshman, and the best part about this is they get the exposure at such an early time in their career and coming in next year they’ll know what the expectations are and how it feels, what it smells like even, those aspects.”

Cook has now completed two seasons as the coach of Penn State and has had the chance to bring in his first recruiting class which has proved to be of high quality over the course of this season.

The players who were already with the program before Cook took over have proved equally as valuable though, and the second-year coach couldn’t be more grateful for what they have provided.

After such an emotional game that marks the end of a long season, Cook’s message to his players, especially those graduating, was one of appreciation.

“In a nutshell I said thank you so much for what you’ve done,” Cook said. “I told the seniors how much we’re going to miss them and how much we value what they put into this year to put Penn State near the top of the Big Ten, in the NCAA Tournament, and it’s our responsibility now to build on that and not be satisfied.”

The Nittany Lions have four seniors graduating, most notably the team captain and First Team All-Big Ten honoree Molloy, and now have a long offseason ahead of them before the 2020 campaign.

“I don’t think any of the thoughts at the end of the game, at least in my head, even pertained to soccer,” Levine said. “The things that run through your head are the things that you’re going to miss, just coming to work every day with your boys and your friends, your teammates , guys you look at as brothers — I think that’s the sad part, realizing that the reality we’re living in now is going to change a little bit.”

With the end of the 2019 season marks the next chapter of Penn State soccer, one that will try to build on this successful season under Cook and look to put together consecutive winning seasons for the first time since 2013 and 2014.

“They say it’s not about the destination, it’s about how you get there,” Levine said. “I think these boys have a really bright future, really great things to come in the future and they can always say that this was the first stepping stone they took.”