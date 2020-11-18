Eighteen years ago this week marked the beginning of one of the most dominant postseason runs in Penn State men’s soccer history.

Coming into the season with high expectations after an NCAA Round of 16 appearance the year prior, the Nittany Lions entered the 2002 Big Ten tournament as the No. 4 seed on Nov. 14, 2002.

The No. 4 seed Nittany Lions' first round opponent Wisconsin had won the regular-season matchup between the two teams, but Penn State senior Jordan Makipaa’s first goal of the season would be all the Nittany Lions needed to advance.

A little over 24 hours later, Penn State found itself pitted against the top-seeded Indiana Hoosiers.

Indiana got off to an early 1-0 lead, but Penn State’s leading scorer, sophomore Chad Severs, found the back of the net in the 74th minute, which eventually sent the game into overtime.

After two scoreless overtime periods, the game was sent to penalty kicks.

With a spot in the Big Ten Championship on the line, Penn State delivered with a 4-2 victory in penalty kicks to secure the upset.

Two days after, and finally back in the Big Ten title game after almost 10 years, Penn State returned to a similar position.

The Nittany Lions faced off against Michigan in search of their first Big Ten title since 1993 and got off to a fast 2-0 lead in the first half after another goal from Severs came in the 12th minute.

In the second half, Michigan was able to score only one goal on the Penn State defense, giving the Nittany Lions their third Big Ten Championship.

The week was a gauntlet of tough conference games for Penn State, but the confidence and momentum the team gained from winning a Big Ten title carried over into the NCAA Tournament.

After a first-round bye, the Nittany Lions' matchup against North Carolina followed the trend of their conference tournament wins, going all the way to double overtime before Severs came through with the game-winning goal with just 2:45 left on the clock.

In what was Penn State’s fourth-straight Round of 16 appearance, the Nittany Lions played William & Mary.

Again, Penn State would need extra time to pull out a victory, and again, Severs would deliver the winning score.

The 1-0 victory sent Penn State to its first NCAA quarterfinal appearance in three years, and was yet another nail-biting victory as part of a magical postseason run.

In the quarterfinal, Penn State lost to UCLA 7-1 in a game that was never really in its control, and the team’s run came to an abrupt end.