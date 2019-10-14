With a 3-2 overtime win against Northwestern on Saturday, Penn State cracked the top 10 in the Rating Percentage Index (RPI) rankings.

While NCAA soccer uses the United Soccer Coaches poll for its top-25, the RPI is a mathematical ranking that takes into account wins and losses and strength of schedule — removing opinions from the ranking.

Penn State came in at No. 10 in the latest RPI poll, which is the second highest ranking of any team in the Big Ten, with Indiana coming in at No. 9.

The Nittany Lions were close to cracking the top-25 in the United Soccer Coaches poll for the first time since this season with a win over Michigan State, but fell short at home to Indiana in the following match.

In the latest RPI tournament projections, Penn State would claim a berth in the NCAA tournament.

Looking ahead to the remaining Big Ten schedule, it heavily favors the Nittany Lions. Three games remain in conference play, with away matches against Rutgers and Wisconsin. Their one home match comes against Maryland.

Those three teams combined have a 2-7-4 record in Big Ten play. Maryland and Rutgers have promising overall records but have struggled with conference opponents.

With Penn State playing Maryland home and Rutgers and Wisconsin on the road but towards the bottom of the Big Ten rankings, it controls its destiny toward a top seed for the Big Ten tournament.

As of now, Penn State is No. 2 in the Big Ten, behind No. 1 Indiana.

What Penn State has in its favor as well is the strength of its non-conference schedule. Earlier in the year they faced then No. 5 Stanford and were able to pull out a point on the road at now No. 9 UCF.

On Tuesday, Penn State will face a 6-4-2 Pitt side who’s coming off a 3-1 win versus No. 22 Virginia Tech. The Panthers have also kept it close against North Carolina and took Indiana to double overtime.

Penn State will also face James Madison, who currently ranks No. 17 in the country with a 8-2-1 record.

The common theme here though, is that these big matchups are at home. Penn State has struggled with results on the road in the past, but it has turned that around by taking care of its business away from the friendly confines of Jeffrey Field.

By taking care of business in Big Ten play and going at least 2-0-1 in conference play, the Nittany Lions will finish in the top three, host a Big Ten tournament game and possibly more.

The next few weeks are crucial for Penn State and with a few positive results to end the season, it may be dancing for the first time since 2014.