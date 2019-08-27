In the latest Big Ten Preseason Poll, Penn State was chosen to finish sixth in the conference ahead of Northwestern, Ohio State and Rutgers.

Last season, the Nittany Lions finished sixth in the Big Ten with a 3-3-2 record ahead of Rutgers (2-6-0), Northwestern (0-5-3) and Ohio State (0-7-1).

Indiana was picked to win the division, followed by reigning national champions Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State and Wisconsin.

Brandon Hackenberg, Aaron Molloy and Pierre Reedy were recognized on the Big Ten’s Preseason Honors List as well.

Hackenburg played in all 17 games for Penn State last season, in which his presence solidified the defense and greatly contributed to its six shutouts last season, including three in Big Ten play.

Molloy returns as a leader and a captain in the midfield for the 2019 campaign. Molloy contributed two goals and two assists in 15 appearances last season. Molloy was also named to the All-Big Ten second team.

Pierre Reedy has missed almost all of the past two seasons due to injury, but in his freshman season for Penn State was named to the Big Ten All-Freshman team, in which he started all 18 games. Reedy scored a goal and two assists in his 2016 freshman season.

Penn State starts its season on Friday, Aug. 30 at 7 p.m. at Jeffrey Field, where it takes on No. 5 Stanford.