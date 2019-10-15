There is no denying, Penn State men’s soccer is experiencing one of its best years in recent memory.

With a convincing 3-1 win against a solid ACC team in Pittsburgh and a record which now stands at 7-2-2, the Nittany Lions will look to use their non-conference experience to their advantage as the 2019 campaign rolls along.

Penn State’s hard-earned victory over the Panthers comes right after Pitt’s biggest win of the season, as the team upset No. 22 Virginia Tech for its first win against the Hokies in program history.

Last year, the Nittany Lions were complacent with any nonconference win, going 3-5 with their only victories coming against Bowling Green, Stony Brook and Detroit Mercy.

But this year, once the team got past its embarrassing home opener loss to No. 5 Stanford, it has essentially dominated non-conference play against some pretty formidable opponents.

In its only draw in nonconference play, Penn State tied a very skilled UCF team in Orlando at the beginning of the season.

This single point gave the Nittany Lions some early season motivation, as the match indicated that they would be ready to go toe to toe with whoever they may face — whether they may be in the Big Ten or outside the conference

“It presents a different challenge,” midfielder Callum Pritchatt said, “We know that they are all good teams and they’ve had some good results but [these matches] will send a message to everyone in the country that Penn State is on a good roll right now and we are getting better and better each game.”

Simply put, Penn State has proven that it can compete with some of the best teams in the nation and could continue to do so throughout both Big Ten and nonconference play.

Looking at its future schedule, Penn State will have one more tall task in nonconference play with No. 18 James Madison coming to Happy Valley next week for what is sure to be the Nittany Lions’ biggest games to date.

And after, the monster which is the Big Ten tournament.

These out-of-conference matchups help prepare for the single-game elimination which will come along once the playoffs begin.

Plus, the games not only count for NCAA tournament consideration but also help boost the confidence of the team against a different looking opponent than it may see in a normal conference matchup.

“It’s about building the belief,” coach Jeff Cook said, “When you look at the non-conference schedule all of the teams we are playing are quality opponents so it really prepares you for the Big Ten matches that are ahead as well.”

Penn State’s trek to the postseason will not be easy.

Especially since the Nittany Lions’ schedule consists of two games a week for the remainder of the regular season — a challenge that will be daunting for a team new to success.

“We want guys competing everyday,” Cook said “We have to embrace this challenge and we use the depth of our squad efficiently every day.”