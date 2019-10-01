For the second straight week, Penn State men’s soccer has had a member named the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week.

Goalkeeper Josh Levine was credited with the award this time around for his seven saves in Penn State’s 0-0 draw against Michigan in the Nittany Lions' conference home opener.

This is the second time that Levine has earned the award, previously being named co-Big Ten player of the week in 2018 for another 0-0 draw, when the Nittany Lions faced Northwestern.

Levine and the Nittany Lions ride a six-game unbeaten streak into tonight’s matchup at Michigan State, which is set for 6 p.m. and will be broadcasted on BTN.