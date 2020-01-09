The Portland Timbers selected former Penn State midfielder Aaron Molloy with the 16th pick in the first round of the MLS SuperDraft.

Molloy was named Second Team All-American and a MAC Hermann Trophy semifinalist in his senior season, among other accolades. He made 50 appearances in his three years with the Nittany Lions, scoring 14 goals and assisting eight in the process.

Molloy joins Corey Hertzog as the only players from Penn State to be selected in the first round of the MLS SuperDraft, as Hertzog was selected by the New York Red Bulls with the 13th pick in 2013.

Portland finished 6th in the Western Conference last season, and exited the MLS playoffs in the first round.

The Irishman will require an international roster slot for the Timbers.