Regardless of how good No. 16 Penn State may be, there comes a point in time when the game becomes mental, rather than talent-based.

The Nittany Lions faced a tough situation against No. 17 Maryland in their first top-25 matchup of the year, and with lots of anticipation and excitement going into the game, Penn State did not get out to the start it had likely envisioned.

While the team did not come out flat, it faced an early 2-0 deficit after giving up a pair of Terrapin goals within the first 13 minutes of the match.

But as Maryland celebrated its second goal in grand fashion on the Jeffrey Field turf, the Nittany Lions quickly got themselves together and regrouped, knowing they were just a goal away from being right back in the match.

So Penn State elected not get discouraged as the team made it its mission to claw its way back into the game and come out with the result it wanted.

As the Nittany Lions began their quest for a comeback, they pressed hard in the attacking end and fought tirelessly for any loose ball or space they could get.

And as a result, Penn State began to create some substantial chances in the offensive zone, and finally found the back of the net as veteran defender Brandon Hackenberg got a header off a picturesque cross from Aaron Molloy.

As the deficit was cut in half, one could sense a second burst of urgency that came over the Nittany Lions as they made it clear that they weren’t done just yet.

The pressure in the Maryland end continued as Penn State looked for the equalizer, but during this pursuit, the team faced yet another set back.

Co-captain Pierre Reedy, who is coming off two season-ending knee injuries, went down once again, grasping his right leg.

Although Reedy wasn’t putting up the numbers he may have hoped for in 2019, he was a catalyst for not only his performance and hustle on the field but his leadership qualities in the locker room as well.

As Reedy had to be helped by trainers off the field, the Nittany Lions once again collected themselves and focused on their next task at hand — getting that game-tying goal.

Well, Penn State got that all-important tally in the 56th minute from an unlikely source as freshman midfielder Kyle May came through, blasting a shot past Terrapins’ goalie Nikolas Neumann.

As the game remained tied throughout the end of full time, it became clear that the Nittany Lions’ grit and determination could be able to carry them to a critical victory over one of the nation’s top programs.

And that is just the result it got as senior Christian Sload finished off senior night with a game-winning blast that would get Penn State its 10th win of the year.

This is a signature program win for the Nittany Lions, but coach Jeff Cook is just trying to use this win as a building block, as the story of this Penn State team is far from over.

“I felt going into this game that the games at home against the elite programs like Stanford and Indiana didn’t go well early and now the start of this game doesn’t go well and we’re just thinking that we have to get over this,” Cook said. “The ability to come from behind and win the game against a marquee opponent proves to us that we can compete at this level.”

Having experience in tough situations in one thing, but to go through adversity midgame, still manage to collect yourself as a team, and win what was at the time the most important match of the year is how championship contenders are built.

“I don't want to look too far ahead,” Cook said, “but I think what they showed you tonight is their belief in each other and what they are trying to achieve as a team.”

The unity that the Nittany Lions have displayed all year has been quite evident, and the fact that they are being rewarded with wins shows how much faith they have in the system and each other no matter how much may be going against them.

And as the team preps for the final game of the season and the postseason road ahead, remembering the fact that they’ve done this before could prove to be a huge experience, especially against the defending national champs.

“Coach stressed that there are no moral victories in this game,” overtime hero Sload said. “We knew we would have to come out and fight and we were here to win.”

And winning is just what Penn State will strive for, no matter the team or opponent that stands on the other side of midfield when the whistle blows.