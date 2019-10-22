It’s been nearly four seasons since Penn State has cracked the top-25.

On Tuesday, the Nittany Lions were ranked No. 19 in the latest United Soccer Coaches Poll.

This marks the first time Penn State has been ranked since week of Sept. 15, 2015 when then-3-1-1 Nittany Lions were ranked No. 13 in the country.

A few weeks back, Penn State received 40 votes for the top 25 but wasn’t able to eclipse the mark after it fell to Indiana.

The Nittany Lions received three votes in last week’s poll and proceeded to win their matchups with Pitt and Northwestern.

The No. 19 Nittany Lions will test their ranking tonight with a home matchup against James Madison tonight at 7 p.m. at Jeffrey Field.