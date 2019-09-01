As Penn State heads out for a three game road trip this week, the team will look to move on from the 5-0 loss against No. 5 Stanford .

On Monday, the Nittany Lions will travel to New York to face Stony Brook, a matchup where the two sides have a very brief history with each other.

Penn State’s 3-0 victory last year is the only meeting between the two programs. Daniel Gonzalez scored two of the three for Penn State and Christian Sload added an assist.

In Friday’s loss to Stanford, Penn State’s backline struggled with balls sent into the box off of crosses, corners, free kicks, etc.

While the Nittany Lions did face a well-balanced machine in the Cardinal, it will be worth noting how the group adjusts to fix and improve its issues with marking against the Seawolves.

However, it wasn’t all bad for Penn State.

The Nittany Lions had their fair share of chances to get on the scoreboard, but struggled to convert against a Stanford team that recorded 12 shutouts last season.

Callum Pritchatt and Aaron Molloy showed their promise of how Penn State can use set pieces to its own advantage, as the two sent in dangerous balls from favorable spots.

Liam Butts provided strong hold up play early on and allowed his teammates to make their way up field to join the attack. With a young team like Penn State, the crispness will come with game experience and one goal is all it may take for one of the new faces to gain confidence going forward for the rest of the season.

Stony Brook finished 9-6-3 last season and scored 27 goals in those 18 games. While the Seawolves are without arguably their best player from last year due to graduation, Serge Gamwanya, senior striker Jarred Dass leads the attack heading into the season.

Dass finished last year with six goals and three assists and was tied with Gamwanya for points with 15. The Trinidad native was elected to first-team-all-conference in 2018, as well.

Other notable attacking contributors for Stony Brook include brothers Gustavo and Gabriel Hernandes. The two combined for seven goals and three assists last year.

On the defensive side, the Seawolves allowed 19 goals in their 18 games last season, an average of 1.12 goals per game.

As mentioned earlier, Penn State struggled with crosses into the box. Defender Gustavo Fernandes had four goals last season, and it may be something to note of as to whether Stony Brook will look to use him as a target in the box on its set pieces.

Stony Brook started true freshman Edmond Kaiser in goal in its season opener, who tallied two saves. This may be a great chance for the young Nittany Lions and the likes of Aaron Molloy to test the keeper early and pounce on a mistake or two.

Heading into this year, Stony Brook started off its season with being shutout on the road 1-0 against Saint Francis Brooklyn, allowing the game-winning goal in the 68th minute.

Penn State’s matchup with Stony Brook is on Monday, Sept. 2 at 7 p.m. at Lavalle Stadium before continuing the road trip in Florida to take on UCF and Stetson.