Two of Penn State's top young forwards, Jeremy Rafanello and Ethan Beckford, have decided to forgo the remainder of their college eligibility and continue their soccer careers overseas.

"This summer both Jeremy and Ethan were presented with professional opportunities in Europe that they ultimately decided to accept," coach Jeff Cook told GoPSUSports. "We thank them for their contributions to the Penn State men's soccer program and hope that they find success in their soccer careers, and that they return one day to complete their degrees."

Rafanello, who led the Nittany Lions in scoring as a freshman last season and took home Big Ten All-Freshman honors, will play with the Danish club FC Helsingør, he announced on his Instagram

Beckford, who is leaving after his sophomore season, also garnered Big Ten All-Freshman honors in 2017, when he too led Penn State in scoring as a freshman, tallying five goals and one assist for a total of 11 points.

The Nittany Lions open their season at home against Stanford on August 30 at 7 p.m.