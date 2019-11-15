For a majority of the game, it appeared as if neither side would find a game-winner.

Michigan ended Penn State’s run in the Big Ten tournament last season and did so again tonight with its 1-0 victory over the Nittany Lions.

In the first half, Penn State’s Pierre Reedy slipped Christian Sload through on goal, but Michigan’s Owen Finnerty cut down the angle and parried it away.

Kris Shakes found himself in a tricky situation, where he was forced to come off his line and punch away a dangerous ball. However, it appeared he took a knock to his hand on the play, but he had a few fingers taped and remained in net for the Nittany Lions.

Each team had an abundance of opportunities from set pieces, but neither could use them to its advantage. The Wolverines entered the half with six corners and Penn State had three of its own.

In the second half, Penn State struggled to adapt to the flow of the game.

Shakes found himself in another dangerous situation and did his part, but it resulted in a dangerous free kick opportunity for Michigan.

Michigan’s Jack Hallahan scored the lone goal in the 62nd minute off of the free kick right outside the 18-yard box.

Hallahan’s goal is all Michigan needed to advance to championship Sunday, as Penn State will await to see what seed they are in the NCAA tournament.

Here are three takeaways from today’s game:

Bare bones first half from both sides

With a total of three combined shots on goal in the first half, each team remained within its shell.

The stakes were as high as ever and neither side wanted to exposed itself for a slip-up.

However, each team exposed itself more later into the game but showed a lack of aggression in the first 45 minutes of the match.

Michigan’s Jack Hallahan took over the second half

In a game in which neither side took control, Hallahan was the best player on the field for either side.

From start to finish, his touch was clean, dribbled around multiple defenders with ease on numerous occasions and was rewarded for it.

Hallahan’s goal in the 62nd minute was perfectly placed, as it dipped over the wall and just out of the reach of Shakes.

Kris Shakes dealt with physically demanding game

Playing as a goalie is physically demanding in itself, but it was taken to a new level for the freshman.

Early in the first half, Shakes dealt with a knock on his right hand, in which he visibly showed some discomfort.

In the second half, Shakes was forced to come out of the box, in which he closelined a Michigan forward. Both Shakes and the Wolverine forward were both in pain after the play.

The exchange resulted in Hallahan’s goal, but Shakes was put into a difficult situation in which he had a split second to make up his mind.

Penn State’s 1-0 loss was the first time it lost with Shakes in net, as the Nittany Lions were previously 9-0 when Shakes started.