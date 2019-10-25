Unlike most college sports, soccer deals with having to face nonconference opponents late into the season.

While a nonconference match this late into the season may be troublesome and easy to overlook, a draw over James Madison and a win over Appalachian State proved that Penn State is able to eliminate any distractions.

In Friday night’s contest with Appalachian State, the Nittany Lions dominated in all aspects and cruised to a 4-0 win over the Mountaineers.

Heading into the contest, the Mountaineers boasted a 9-2-1 record and are fighting for an NCAA tournament bid. However, Penn State played up to its standards and inched closer toward postseason play.

Although wins like tonight look great on paper, it’s not always ideal to play nonconference games this late in the season, as coach Jeff Cook mentioned earlier this week.

“Since there are nine teams with men’s soccer in the Big Ten, everyone has a tricky bye week at some point,” Cook said. “Ours just happened to be this late in the midst of a conference run. It’s challenging but I think the nonconference opponents have helped us prepare for the Big Ten games.”

Penn State used the inconvenient circumstance to its advantage and earned another win, boosting its RPI.

At the moment, Penn State ranks 14th in RPI and recently cracked the top 25 in the United Soccer Coaches poll for the first time since 2015. Big results over quality nonconference opponents has caught the eyes of the college soccer world, and rightfully so.

Cook also noted that his goal with a strong nonconference schedule is to test his side and see where they are at in certain aspects of their game.

“I think we put them in really challenging environments,” Cook said. “Obviously, we’ve seen the game against Stanford was a tough one but we learned a lot from it. Our goal was to put our team in challenging environments to see where we are good and where we may need some improvement. That’s what those games have highlighted for us.”

Penn State ended the regular season with a 5-1-2 record in nonconference play, with its lone loss being that home opener to Stanford.

Along the way, Penn State has earned key results to boost its confidence, such as the draws against UCF and James Madison, as well as wins over Pitt, Villanova and tonight against Appalachian State.

If there’s one thing Cook took away from the grueling nonconference schedule, it’s the attention to detail.

“The quality of the schedule in the nonconference has prepared us to really take care of the details,” Cook said. “We did that for the most part tonight.”

While wins against conference opponents can be hard to come by, to be able to do the same against some of the nation’s best outside of the Big Ten speaks for itself.

Penn State is firing on all cylinders and has looked like a completely different team since that home opening loss. It’s games like tonight that have made winning look easy, but it’s because they’re loose, they’re having fun and that experience has provided the confidence they needed.

The prior experience and the confidence that they can compete outside of the Big Ten will prove crucial when the Nittany Lions most likely will play in the NCAA tournament in a few weeks.