Liam Butts, a freshman from Lawrenceville, Georgia, was an integral part of a home conference win against Northwestern.

Butts scored two goals against the Wildcats in a 3-2 overtime win on Saturday.

He fired a rocket off his right foot in the box in the 61st minute to give Penn State a 2-1 lead.

In the subsequent overtime, he was able to follow the rebound of a saved Aaron Molloy shot in the 98th minute to lift Penn State to a 3-1-1 record in the Big Ten.

Butts is the first Penn State player to win Offensive Player of the Week since Ethan Beckford won it in 2017.

He joins Brandon Hackenberg and Josh Levine as Nittany Lions who picked up weekly accolades this season.