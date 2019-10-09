Penn State is already well on its way to eclipsing last year's win total when the Nittany Lions went 6-9-2 under coach Jeff Cook.

Now, the Nittany Lions have points in seven of their nine games and are 5-2-2 this season and the team and second-year coach Cook are trying to drum up support as Penn State looks to keep momentum on its side for the rest of the season.

The team just announced that tomorrow from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. it will host an open practice at Jeffrey Field.

All Penn State students are invited to Jeffrey Field to observe the practice with one of the Big Ten's up and coming teams ahead of their matchup at home against Northwestern on Saturday at 7 p.m.