All year long, goaltending has been one of the strong suits for Penn State.

But instead of having the prototypical star number-one goaltender, the team has had the luxury of having a two-man rotation which has really worked out through its first seven games of 2019.

Josh Levine was the star for the Nittany Lions tonight as he posted his first shutout of the year in the 0-0 draw vs. Michigan.

As the game got underway, Penn State’s passing was extremely sloppy, giving the Wolverines the momentum for the majority of the first half.

But in the case of Levine, he came ready to play right from the opening kick.

Levine kept the Nittany Lions in the game all night as Michigan had a myriad of chances in their attacking end. The redshirt junior stayed calm throughout, communicating with the defense and coming up with crucial saves to keep the match scoreless.

Levine’s performance only grew stronger as the match carried on, crushing the momentum of the Wolverines time and time again, including in overtime.

Coach Jeff Cook has said multiple times that Levine and freshman goalie Kris Shakes will continue to split time.

But both keepers have earned every minute they’ve played so far, and there is no doubt that this rotation will stick if both goalies continue their stellar play.

In tonight’s case, Levine simply kept Penn State’s hopes alive as the Wolverines could have easily taken a two or three-goal lead into the half.

“[Our goalkeeping] has been so important,” Cook said, “Josh came up big time and time again and he just made big plays tonight”

Levine’s play has remained very solid, which is rather difficult to do under the circumstances he has played through so far this year.

Levine has had the threat of the young and talented Shakes behind him, and sometimes, goalkeepers can feel that pressure of the “next man up” creeping behind them.

But instead of getting discouraged about the rotation, Levine has taken a different approach.

He has taken his game to another level and has been among the elite goalies in the Big Ten.

The Rockville Centre, NY native also made it very clear that he is just trying to contribute to his team, and personal accomplishments really don’t mean much to him right now.

“This game was a testament to the brotherhood we have here,” Levine said, “It’s just the willingness to fight for each other no matter what”

The importance of the program to Levine is obvious, and his veteran leadership is just what the Nittany Lions need as they look to continue to push toward the top 25

A top-25 ranking would be the first for the Nittany Lions since 2015 and the first one in Levine’s time at Penn State.

“We really have great possibilities,” Levine said, “Our game plan and executing it is so important and the coaches always come up with a good plan.”

Now in his last two games, Levine has allowed just one goal with 12 saves. Once again, Cook will have an interesting decision to make deciding who will start between the posts in the Nittany Lions’ next match at Michigan State on Tuesday.

But for now, what Cook calls “Goalkeeper U” is living up to its name.