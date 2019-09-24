Penn State defender Brandon Hackenberg took home Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week honors as announced on Tuesday by the conference.

Hackenberg’s solid defense helped guide the Nittany Lions to a crucial 2-1 overtime win in Columbus against Ohio State, which kept their five-game unbeaten streak alive

The redshirt junior contributed in a major way by aiding goalie Josh Levine to the win and not allowing a single Buckeye shot to be fired off in overtime.

This is the first Big Ten honor Hackenberg has received in his career and is the first of the season for Penn State.

Hackenberg and the rest of the Nittany Lion defense will look to keep this effort up on Friday as they take on Michigan at home.