After a defeat against No. 8 Indiana that snapped a seven-game unbeaten streak, Penn State has a chance to get back in the win column this weekend — although it’ll have to do it without one of its best defenders.

The loss to the Hoosiers, a Big Ten men’s soccer powerhouse, came partly on account of an early red card given to center back Brandon Hackenberg, a team leader and key member of the Nittany Lions’ backline.

Hackenberg, a redshirt junior, tripped up an Indiana forward who was on a breakaway that would have led to a wide open shot at Penn State goalkeeper Josh Levine. The defender was ejected in the 13th minute of Sunday’s contest, leaving his team shorthanded against a star-studded squad which is likely to compete for a conference — and perhaps national — championship.

After the 3-0 loss, Penn State has an opportunity to get back on track this Saturday as it welcomes another Big Ten opponent to Jeffrey Field in Northwestern.

The Wildcats are coming into Saturday’s matchup on a three-game losing streak and a 5-6-1 overall record. They fell 3-0 to Michigan on Sunday, which means both teams will be looking to redeem themselves as they near the halfway mark of the conference slate.

Despite the fact that Hackenberg’s red card will keep him off the field on Saturday, coach Jeff Cook has complete faith in younger players to step up and pick up the slack.

“I feel really confident,” Cook said. “Of course we have to replace Brandon in the starting lineup, but I think it’ll be a team effort, and we have a lot of belief that whoever goes into that role or whoever steps on the field for us will do a fantastic job against Northwestern.”

Cook will have plenty of options to choose from in filling the vacancy at center back, given the array of talented defenders who have shown their competence throughout the season. He expressed, however, that he is willing to start players of any age or year, stating that their level of experience is not necessarily an indicator of their skill and ability to play a key role on the team.

“One of Penn State’s values is ‘one team,’ and regardless of how long you’ve played, when the whistle blows, it’s 11 against 11,” Cook said. “It’s one team against the other, and I think at that point, once you step across the white line, you’re either good enough or you’re not.”

Among the players most likely to fill the void left by Hackenberg’s suspension are freshman Alex Stevenson and senior Mason Deeds.

Regardless of who starts on the backline, the Nittany Lions will be eager to bounce back as they take on Northwestern at Jeffrey Field this Saturday at 7 p.m.