Thanks to two game-winning overtime goals in as many matches, Penn State men’s soccer’s Christian Sload is the Daily Collegian’s Athlete of the Week.

The first of the senior forward’s goals came on his senior night at Jeffrey Field last Tuesday, when the forward booted a shot off the bottom of the crossbar and into the net to break a 2-2 tie against Maryland and win the match in overtime.

That tally snapped Sload’s scoreless streak of seven games. The win against the No. 17 Terrapins, also the defending national champions, was the Nittany Lions’ first victory against a ranked team all season.

Sload came up clutch for a second time at Rutgers on Sunday, volleying a header into the back of the net for another game-winning goal to snap the 1-1 tie and seal the win in overtime.

Sload will look to keep building on his momentum when he and his Nittany Lions host Wisconsin for their quarterfinal match of the Big Ten tournament this Sunday at Jeffrey Field.