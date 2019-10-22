With Penn State now in sole possession of first place in the Big Ten with an 8-2-2 record, the team knows that it can compete on any level.

The Nittany Lions will get the chance to prove that they are contenders on the national stage this Tuesday as the team welcomes No. 17 James Madison to Jeffrey Field at 7 p.m..

Penn State looked absolutely dominant last week.

The team went 2-0 in its two games which included a conference win against Wisconsin on Saturday night and a convincing 3-1 win against Pittsburgh who just took down the No. 1-ranked Virginia for its first loss of the season over the weekend.

So as Penn State continues to gain momentum and make a push toward the postseason, playing good nonconference competition is always a great way to ensure that the team will stay hungry for wins.

“Every game is important,” coach Jeff Cook said. “All the teams we play are really quality opponents and it really prepares you.”

Cook and the Nittany Lions will be playing a team that is desperate for wins with 9-5-1 James Madison coming in.

The Dukes have been struggling as of late, dropping two straight games for the first time since August which included a loss to the No. 1 Cavaliers and an upset at home to unranked UNC-Wilmington.

But if JMU can ride the goal scoring of senior Manuel Ferriol, who is tied for fifth in scoring in the nation with 12 goals, it certainly has a shot to win night in and night out.

So the Penn State defense, which has held strong all year, will be in need of a great performance from both the veterans and underclassmen in order to contain the offensive firepower of Ferriol.

Veteran keeper Josh Levine had been getting most of the starts this season until freshman Kris Shakes got the call twice last week, playing well and winning both games while only giving up a goal in each.

“We’ve got two outstanding goalkeepers,” Cook said, “We have to use all of our resources and that’s no different from the goalies than it is the field players.”