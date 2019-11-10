Penn State’s offense stayed hot on Sunday as they knocked off No. 7-seeded Wisconsin in the quarterfinal match of the Big Ten tournament.

The Nittany Lions earned a 3-0 victory over the Badgers to move on.

A scrappy first half was dominated by defense, as fouls and free kicks proved to be the primary highlights of the match’s early minutes.

Nittany Lion forwards attempted to spark some offense for their squad late in the half, with senior forward Christian Sload ripping a shot off the post and out of bounds in the 35th minute as the first real scoring chance of the match.

The Badgers fired back with a shot of their own early in the second half, with forward Andrew Akindele making a run up the right side of the pitch and taking a low shot that went just wide of the far post.

In the 58th minute of the match, Sload found the back of the net off a low cross from freshman forward Liam Butts, putting the Nittany Lions on the board with a 1-0 lead.

Soon after, Butts capitalized on another opportunity, finishing a chance from a few yards out off an assist from senior midfielder Aaron Molloy to increase the lead to two goals.

Two goals weren’t enough for the Nittany Lions, as redshirt freshman forward Josh Debora netted his second goal of the year in the 85th minute of the match.

Here are two key takeaways from the playoff match:

Penn State stays stout on defense

The Nittany Lions’ backline impressed on Sunday, allowing the Badgers just two shots in the first half, neither of which were on goal.

The defense shut down any runs Wisconsin’s forwards tried to make, preventing few scoring chances and holding its opponents to just five shots (and none on goal) in the shutout victory.

Upperclassmen Brandon Hackenberg and Will Campbell along with freshmen Alex Stevenson and Adam Laundree displayed excellent ability to force turnovers and shift momentum in favor of their squad, which are traits that will prove to be pivotal for success over the course of the tournament.

Nittany Lions overcome slow start

Penn State initially struggled to create chances on offense in the first half of the match, tallying only four shots and none on goal through the first 45 minutes.

However, the team came out strong in the second half, with forwards Christian Sload and Liam Butts netting key goals to build a sizable lead early in the half.

Josh Debora extended that lead to three in the 85th minute, chipping a point-blank shot over the shoulder of Wisconsin goalkeeper Dean Cowdroy.

The Nittany Lions’ ability to overcome their slow start on offense has significant implications for the rest of their postseason.

In the single-elimination conference tournament, the team will likely find itself in similar situations where they will need key goals in late-game situations. The squad’s ability to make halftime adjustments and up the intensity coming into the second half should give them an edge over future opponents throughout the remainder of the tournament.